North Scott Fire Explorers hosting stair climb to honor firefighters, raise money for 9/11 survivor

The fire service educational group is hosting a walk at Eldridge's Lancer Stadium, honoring the work of 9/11 firefighters and collecting donations for a survivor.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department is raising money to support a 9/11 survivor and her family on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

North Scott Fire Explorers, a group within the department that teaches young people ages 14-21 about fire service, firefighting and EMS, is hosting a stair climb on Sunday, Sept. 11 at North Scott High School's Lancer Stadium.

The event lasts from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Anyone is invited to walk the equivalent distance of the World Trade Center's 100-floor stair climb on either the bleacher stairs or the track.

Alongside the walks, the Fire Explorers will have moments of silence at the times that the planes hit, as well as a "fill-the-boot" donation drive. Those proceeds will go to support a 9/11 Genelle Guzman McMillan, a survivor from the 64th floor, and her family. She was chosen as the donation's recipient and she will visit the stair climb by video.

McMillian is known for being the last survivor to be rescued from Ground Zero after being trapped in the rubble of Tower 1 for 27 hours. She went on to write a book, titled "Angel in the Rubble," that shares her experience from the day of the attacks.