Niabi Zoo reopening to visitors on April 10

The zoo will open it gates to members on Saturday the 10th and to the public on the 11th, although with restrictions, reduced capacity, and ticket reservations.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo is set to reopen its gates for visitors in two phases on the weekend of Saturday, April 10.

The Coal Valley attraction is excited to allow guests back into the park, as guidelines now allow the zoo to open at a reduced capacity with certain limitations in place.

The zoo opens will be open to members only on Saturday, April 10, and the general public will follow suit on Sunday the 11th. Capacity will be reduced to 25%, and guests, including members and passholders, will be required to purchase tickets ahead of time on the Niabi Zoo website.

Guest will be able choose between two three-hour-long time frames: 9 a.m. to noon (last entry at 11am) or Noon to 3 p.m, (last entry at 2pm.)

Zoo officials have also listed its current safety strategy and guidelines

Increased sanitation schedules in high touchpoint areas.

Face covering (mask or shields) requirements for staff and guests through the front gates, inside open buildings, train, carousel, restrooms, gift shops and anytime groups or individuals may be closer than 6ft.

Public health reminders for guest online and in the zoo including social distancing floor markers and safety signage.

Hand washing and sanitation stations installed around the zoo.