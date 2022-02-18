The proposed skatepark would go in downtown Moline, partially under the new I-74 bridge.

MOLINE, Ill. — Renew Moline is looking for your ideas on what a new skatepark and pump track should include.

Moline City Council has given the green light on further exploration and planning of a new park down by the river.

The project is in partnership with Moline Parks and Recreation. The location under consideration is between 4th and 5th Avenues and 20th and 22nd Streets.

The organization is looking for skaters and bikers in the community to share their opinions on what it should include.