New marijuana dispensary in Galesburg

Nature's Treatment opens second oulet.

GALESBURG, Ill — Social distancing regulations in place, customers pulled in, checked in and lined up to buy legal marijuana.

Natures Treatment owner Trent Jacquin says, "We have every edible you can imagine. We have flower."

Natures Treatment opened the doors of its new Galesburg outlet.

Local Jeff Lytle was the first customer through the doors. Forced to pop pills everyday, he says he wants to give cannabis a try.

"I was in a car accident in 1985 and I have been in pain ever since," says Jeff.

Located where the old Aldi was, on the corner of Main and Henderson Streets, it was supposed to open on January 1st. But a statewide shortage of flower and then a global pandemic, Mr Jacquin says NTI was forced to push back the opening dates.

"We didn't advertise, its more of a soft opening and thats what we're getting," he said.

According to Knox County, the space has been vacant for upwards of five years.

"It will be a nice positive impact as far as local tax offers go. This is a market that up until cannabis was legalized was not generating any tax revenue its a new win for the local community," says Ken Springer from Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development.

Mr Jacquin says NTI plans to utilize the back space as a craft grow site.