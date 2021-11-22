"It's probably the most suitable type of development for being right on the river."

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — New condominiums are in the works in East Moline. REDEEM, Revitalizing Economic Development East Moline, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping revitalize East Moline, owns the land in The Quarter.

It's an area located behind Harvester Works John Deere in East Moline. REDEEM executive vice president Timothy Knanishu says this project has been in the works for years.

"We've done some studies that determined that the highest and best use is residential," Knanishu said.

Deere gifted the land to REDEEM back in 1998. From there, the nonprofit has had a few different plans for revitalizing the area, only to have them fall through.

"It suffered with a recession in 2000, 2002, and then again, in 2008," Knanishu said. "And so that's kind of why it's stalled."

Knanishu says the units are designed for middle class residents. Each unit will cost just under $200k and consist of about 1.2k square feet.

The condos still need to be approved by the city of East Moline, but Knanishu hopes that comes soon.

"Right now we're ironing out some of the last details of the development agreement between redeeming the developer, as well as whatever interaction would be required from the city of East Moline," Knanishu said.

For local businesses in the area, the potential of more residents is enticing. Andrew Gasso owns Iron and Grain Coffee House in the Rust Belt.

"Anytime we can add more people to the area it benefits us all," Gasso said. "We've created this awesome space and place-making with the Rust Belt and the band and the hotels, and now we need the residents and we need the people here that can support all this."