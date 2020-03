The Captain's Table, located along River Drive, has been under construction since August of 2019.

MOLINE, Ill. — A riverfront restaurant that was destroyed in a fire in early 2018 is set to reopen during the summer of 2020.

The Captain's Table, located along River Drive, has been under construction since August of 2019. Crews are building a one-story structure that's 120-feet by 50-feet, and includes a 120-foot-long deck.