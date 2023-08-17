Neighbors upset over proposed housing near Davenport historic school building

Residents are upset that a popular green space could have new homes over it. Others are worried the homes won't fit with the older look of the area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Neighbors living near a historic Davenport school building are concerned about a proposed housing development.

The new homes would be built on green space next to the Johnson School building on 1730 Wilkes Ave., which currently houses several businesses.

The school and green space are privately owned, but neighbors said the area is commonly used for recreation.

"You can still hear the kids laughing and playing out here most of the time," resident Jeff Gray said. "Since they put the stakes up and what-not, it's deterred people from going in there."

Several neighbors said they worry the new houses wouldn't fit the older community.

"This is one guy that stands to make the money, and the city stands to make some tax base off it, but jeez, at what expense to our community?" Gray said.

Randy and Deb Hughes, who have lived in the neighborhood for over 30 years, also expressed frustration.

"We don't understand why he wants to put such expensive houses among houses that are valued around $90,000 to $130,000," Deb said.

City leaders discussed the plans at an Aug. 16 council meeting, where more neighbors voiced their concerns.

"It's the one little bit of green space where our kids can go play ball, they can play a pickup game of wiffleball," one woman said. "All of these things are done in that schoolyard. It'd be a dirty shame if it was gone."

Some are frustrated at the proposal because the building and land are historically designated.

"Just as Village of East Davenport is a historical area... this is the same feeling we have for our area," one woman said.

One of the owners, local realtor Lucky Lang, wasn't at the meeting. An alderman read his statement, which said in part, "We hope you can clearly see our intent and efforts towards revitalizing the Johnson School."

It also emphasized the over $300,000 investment towards upgrading the school building.