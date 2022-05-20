Ditch the car! Here's how QC is celebrating National Bike to Work Day

Quad City Bike Club is giving breakfast to cyclists who pass through Schwiebert Park, and public buses are offering free rides to those who bring their bikes.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Friday, May 20 is National Bike to Work Day. It's a day that asks people to give up their cars for a little bit and instead embrace a mode of transportation that's friendlier to the environment.

To encourage the community to get active, avoid the high gas prices and grab the day by the handlebars, there are a few deals going on for Quad Cities commuters who change up their routine.

The Quad Cities Bike Club is offering free breakfast 6-10 a.m. Friday to all cyclists that pass through Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.

Additionally, Davenport CitiBus, Illinois Quad Cities Metro and Bettendorf Transit are offering free rides to those who bring a bike along Friday and throughout the weekend, Jack Cullen with the Quad Cities Chamber said.

There are several benefits to commuting via bike, Dean Mathias with the Quad Cities Bike Club said. Bike riding allows you to get yourself together before work, destress after work and promote heart and overall body health so long as you're following proper safety guidelines.