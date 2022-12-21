Salvation Army officer sleeping in red kettle until yearly goal is reached

On Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Lucas Gantner said the community had raised about $120,000 of the $190,000 goal.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine County Salvation Army is still about $70,000 away from reaching its annual Christmastime fundraiser.

The red kettle campaign has been a tradition for more than 100 years, and everywhere you look, there is a sign of it during this time of year.

In fact, another tradition is continuing this year in Muscatine County.

Lt. Lucas Gantner is one of the new officers at the corps office in Muscatine. He's taking the role of former officer Greg Bock, who started the tradition of sleeping inside a giant red kettle during the week of Christmas.

The only caveat? Gantner sleeps in the kettle every night and stays there until 3 p.m. on Friday, December 24, or once the Muscatine County community helps the Salvation Army reach its $190,000 goal.

"I’d like to go home before the snowstorm tomorrow, please," Gantner jokes with the impending snow and severely cold temperatures. He does, however, plan to keep his commitment during that weather.

This is a cause especially important for community members like Tara Riggan.

"I consider myself very lucky to be able to be on the giving end rather than the receiving end because you never know, in a heartbeat, it could all change," Riggan said.

Riggan works in Muscatine County at Pete's Tap and is consistently involved in helping the Salvation Army further its mission.

"If we don’t raise the funding through this red kettle program, what happens, what happens, that all goes away," Riggan said. "And it’s really important to our community."

Winter is coming… well more accurately snow is. Posted by The Salvation Army of Muscatine County, Iowa on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

If the corps does not meet its goal, that means some Salvation Army programming would be reduced.

"The danger is, might have to cut staffing positions. Our after-school program is amazing; however, we need staff for it," Gantner said. "We don’t want to have to tighten up the budget to not be able to help as much."

Fortunately, help is not far away.

"On Friday all of my lunch tips will be donated to this kettle right here," Riggan said, pointing right to Gantner's giant kettle at the HyVee in town.

It's further proof a tradition can be this big.

There are still plenty of bell-ringing shifts available across Muscatine County, Gantner said. To find a location close to you, click/tap here.

