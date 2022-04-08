Muscatine residents react to potential increase in freight train traffic amid proposed merger

This surrounds the potential merger of freight train companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway Company.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A possible increase increase in freight train traffic is moving forward in Muscatine.

The metro area of the Quad Cities could soon see triple the amount on the tracks, as freight train companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway Company look into potentially merging.

Muscatine is included as one of the areas that could see triple the train traffic if the deal passes.

Residents feel like there are already enough headaches.

"I'm thinking there might be more accidents because people try to beat the train," Muscatine resident Barbi Ginster said. "We're stuck down here to 20 minutes, to a half-an-hour, to maybe more... It's horrible because if there's a medical emergency, like my friend will tell you, there's no way around."

"I have to wait on trains when I leave for work sometimes and I take care of clients," resident Sandy Freitag said.

Muscatine city leaders took up the issue during its council meeting Thursday, Aug. 4.

"How are people that work in that area going to get up and down?" an alderman asked.

"Our intent is to keep these trains moving," Canadian Pacific employee Andrew Cummings said. "When trains aren't moving, We're not in business."

Other residents said they take issue with the trains' noise. Most of Muscatine's downtown area has a quiet zone, but the neighborhoods are not yet included.

"It comes throughout all random times of the day," resident Joshua Krise said. "It disturbs people sleep and sometimes super loud."

"We could pursue implementing measures at various intersections to achieve at quiet-zone status," Muscatine city administrator Carol Webb added.

During the council meeting, aldermen approved the construction of an overpass along Dick Drake Way. The city will also consider a pedestrian and bike crossing at the Oregon Street crossing in the near future.

Muscatine's approval includes $3 million for projects along the railroad.