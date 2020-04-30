Muscatine library to begin curbside service

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Musser Public Library in Muscatine plans to start a "Contactless Curbside Pickup Service" in May, to help distribute materials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The service will be in conjunction with HNI Community Center.
Patrons can call to make an appointment and then drive up to grab your materials.
What's available for curbside pickup:
- Up to 10 items can be requested
- Only items on the shelves at Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be available
How to make an appointment:
- Appointments can be made via phone starting Friday, May 1. Call 563-263-3065 (Ext. 1) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Curbside pickup appointments can be made up to 24 hours ahead of time
- Be ready to provide the make and model of the vehicle you'll arrive in
- Curbside pickup hours will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- The first day curbside pickup is available will be Monday, May 4.
How to pick up your items:
- Come to the library east on 2nd Street from Walnut Street, and stop at the library's north entrance.
- After you have your things, head east, turn right into the library parking lot, turn right at the alley and exit onto Walnut Street (see map below)
“There will be a table near the North Entrance where we will set patrons bagged items,” Pam Collins, Musser Public Library Director, said. “The bag will have a piece of paper with the patrons’ last name on it.”
The library is located at 408 East 2nd Street.