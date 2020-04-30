Muscatine library to begin curbside service

Up to 10 things can be requested from the library, and will be bagged and available for pickup.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Musser Public Library in Muscatine plans to start a "Contactless Curbside Pickup Service" in May, to help distribute materials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The service will be in conjunction with HNI Community Center.

Patrons can call to make an appointment and then drive up to grab your materials.

What's available for curbside pickup:

Up to 10 items can be requested

Only items on the shelves at Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be available

How to make an appointment:

Appointments can be made via phone starting Friday, May 1. Call 563-263-3065 (Ext. 1) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Curbside pickup appointments can be made up to 24 hours ahead of time

Be ready to provide the make and model of the vehicle you'll arrive in

Curbside pickup hours will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The first day curbside pickup is available will be Monday, May 4.

How to pick up your items:

Come to the library east on 2nd Street from Walnut Street, and stop at the library's north entrance.

After you have your things, head east, turn right into the library parking lot, turn right at the alley and exit onto Walnut Street (see map below)

“There will be a table near the North Entrance where we will set patrons bagged items,” Pam Collins, Musser Public Library Director, said. “The bag will have a piece of paper with the patrons’ last name on it.”