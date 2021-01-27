MRVBC seeking blood donations to help recoup winter weather losses

The Mississippi River Valley Blood Center sent out a call for donations after the winter storm caused 250 donations to be lost

The Mississippi River Valley Blood Center is putting out a call for donations after winter weather cancelled over 200 previously-scheduled donations.

In a press release, the organization revealed that it was only able to collect 70% of its daily donation projections due to cancellations caused the day's winter storm, with even more losses reaching into Tuesday the 26th. They estimate a loss of over 250 donations total.

“Patient need at the hospitals we serve never stops,” said Amanda Hess, Director, Donor and Public Relations. “Everyone who steps forward to give blood will ensure our ability to provide a sufficient blood supply for hospitals in our region.”

The group is asking for additional donors to help recoup the loss and help keep the local blood supply strong.