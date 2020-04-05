Couple ties the knot outside bride's grandfather's nursing home

The bride didn't want to hold the ceremony without her grandpa, and they made it work.

MORRISON, Ill. — Missing wedding guests is an unfortunate consequence of getting married during a pandemic, but there was one guest that a couple who got married in Morrison didn't want to leave out.

The bride, Halie, didn't want to hold the ceremony with her groom, Alex, unless her grandfather, Frank was able to see it.

So, they brought the wedding to him.

The couple held their wedding outside Resthave Care and Rehabilitation, where Frank lives.

He was able to see the wedding through the window and listen in on his cell phone.