x
Moms Demand Action QC honor victims of Sandy Hook shooting at 10th anniversary vigil

The event, hosted at Community of Christ Church in Davenport, named and honored the 26 people shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Dec. 14, 2012, 26 people were killed when a gunman breached Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut and opened fire. Twenty of the victims were students aged between 6 and 7 years old.

Communities, organizations and officials across the nation organized tributes for the attack's 10th anniversary on Wednesday, and the Quad Cities were no different.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Moms Demand Action Quad Cities hosted a vigil honoring the victims at Community of Christ Church from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event featured music, poetry, food and a reading of the victims' names. 

“We are really hoping to honor the victims & survivors but also to build community around preventing these tragedies and preventing them in our own schools," said Kaleigh Rogers, a leader from the local Moms Demand Action chapter.

Credit: Moms Demand Action Quad Cities

Moms Demand Action is a national organization dedicated to fighting gun violence and advocating for gun law reform.

