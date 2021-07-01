Moline's Butterworth Dog Park reopens to the public

As of July 1st, the Moline dog park on 15th Street and 8th Avenue is back open to visitors and their best friends.

A Moline dog park is reopening to the public after several months of closure.

On Thursday, July 1, Butterworth Dog Park was reopened to visitors and their canine companions.

Over the course of three months, several renovations have been made to the area, including grass regrowth control, replaced sidewalk, a selfie station and water fountain on the west side, and the addition of new benches.

Currently, the east side of the park and small dog area are open to guests, while the west side remains closed. Some areas of the east side are fenced off to allow grass to regrow, and officials ask visitors to keep away from those areas.

Moline Parks and Recreation says that it greatly appreciates the public's patience.