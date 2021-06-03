Moline students in need receive food boxes from Riverbend Food Bank

Riverbend teamed up with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to help hungry students.

The Riverbend Food Bank and Moline-Coal Valley School District teamed up to provide meals for area students in need.

On Friday, March 5th, the partnership gave out over 300 meal boxes to students in need.

Riverbend frequently partners with local schools and after-school nonprofits to give students food-insecure students food to take home for the weekend.

District workers say that the pandemic shined a light on food insecurity in the Quad Cities.

"Seeing the lines does put a perspective of just the need out there. And our district has been working hard ever since the pandemic started to be able to provide meals," says Dr. Matt DeBaene, Assistant Superintendent.