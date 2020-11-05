Watch Live at noon: Moline State of the City address

With precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first State of the City address that Moline has held virtually.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline will be holding its State of the City Address Monday, May 11 at noon.

With precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first State of the City address that Moline has held virtually.

The address is expected to cover the following topics: I-74 redevelopment, neighborhood enrichment, infrastructure, airport development, business partnerships, a review of municipal services and educational partnerships.

Moline, IL - Official City Government Moline, IL - Official City Government, Moline. 3,252 likes · 55 talking about this · 337 were here. See legal disclaimer listed under the Mission section of the Info tab.