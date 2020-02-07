Moline and Rock Island libraries reopening with limits on July 6

The major libraries of the Illinois Quad Cities will be lending out books through more than curbside pickup

Libraries on the Illinois side of the Mississippi will be opening their doors again beginning on Monday, June 6th.

The Moline and Rock Island Libraries are welcoming guests back inside after months of curbside pickup and online reservations after they closed in March in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rock Island Library's Downtown and Southwest locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Saturday hours are reserved only for curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to noon.

Guests will be allowed enough time to find and check out their library materials in a "grab and go" browsing plan. Public computers will be available for an hour at a time with prior reservation. Guests are encouraged to use self-check machines, return bins, and reshelf carts to limit contact with library staff.

The Moline Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, with curbside pickup service continuing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This library also has computers available for sue via appointment. Guests are encouraged to use self-checkout and keep visits brief.