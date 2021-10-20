Moline PD to hold Perscription Drug Take Back Day event on October 23

This Saturday, you can take any unwanted, expired, or unused prescription medications to the Moline Police Department.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department is collaborating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, October 23.

MPD and the DEA will be setting up a collection site at the Moline Police Department on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will accept any unwanted, expired, or unused prescription medications in the forms of pills or patches.

The event allows authorities to properly deal with the extra drugs and help save lives by securing and disposing of them, rather than letting them fall into the hands of people who may end up abusing them, whether intentionally or unintentionally, as well as protecting the environment by preventing medication from being flushed, poured down the drain, or thrown in landfills, which helps protect waterways and groundwater.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a program that enlists hundreds of first responders and volunteers across the country to help with the task of safely dispose of the extra medication.

Officers will not ask for identification or ask any questions regarding the prescriptions that are dropped off.