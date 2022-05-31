Moline Police Department to hold gun buyback event on June 25

MPD is offering $100-$200 for different types of guns in a buyback event aimed at getting unwanted weapons out of circulation.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Police Department is offering $100 or more for unwanted guns in a buyback event scheduled for late June.

In a Facebook post published on May 31, MPD announced that, in an effort to remove unwanted guns from the environment, the department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers, will host a gun buyback event on June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Police will be accepted unwanted firearms with no questions asked and no need for identification. $100 will be awarded for handguns and shotguns, and $200 will be given for magazine-fed semiautomatic rifles.

The firearms must be real, functional guns; and police specifically cite BB guns, pellet guns, and 3D-printed nonfunctional guns as items they will not accept.

On the day of the event, you can pull up to the front of the MPD building at 1640 6th Avenue with the firearms. Police say to keep the guns unloaded in the rear of the car inside a bag with a safety engaged.