Moline Police Department increases security for high school events

Before going to events like Moline's Friday football games, be prepared for increased security and bag checks.

MOLINE, Ill. — In an effort to increase security at Moline High School events, officers will be on the scene checking bags, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Police Department.

As the result of a partnership between the Moline-Coal Valley School District and MPD, people entering major events, such as football games, will be subject to a security bag search.

Police said that it's an effort to ensure the community's safety and security and apologized in advance for any inconvenience the procedure might cause.

Additionally, starting Friday, Sept. 30, all middle and upper elementary school students attending home high school football games must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult in order to gain admission to Browing Field and must be seated together. Middle students are allowed to sit in the middle school student section without their chaperones.