Chris Mathias returns to Moline as new community and economic development director

Chris Mathias is being brought back into the City of Moline administration as the new community and economic director.

MOLINE, Ill. — Earlier this year, the city of Moline started its search to find a new community and economic development director, and turns out the city did not need to look very far.

"When I started working for Moline 19 years ago, I never thought that one day I would be named a director," Chris Mathias said.

Mathias was hired by Moline back in 2004 as a zoning technician, these people usually analyze data on locations around the municipality and exchange reports with businesses looking to start up or construct on city-owned land. In five years Mathias was promoted to Property Management Coordinator, and later as a temporary land development manager. He left the city in 2021.

"The city is happy to welcome Mathias back to serve as the new director," Bob Vitas, Moline's City Administrator, said. "His institutional knowledge of the city and vast experience in urban and regional planning will be invaluable to the organization."

Mathias also worked with Scott County on zoning codes for new subdivisions and floodplain development ordinances as part of the overall development plan.

"I'm looking forward to working with the city staff, mayor and council to make some great projects happen that will benefit the residents of Moline," Mathias said.

In his new role, Mathias will oversee development projects along Interstate-74 and at SouthPark Mall among other city master plans.