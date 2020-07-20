Moline family won't have to repaint rainbow-striped house

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Officials in Moline told a homeowner that the vibrant colors on her family’s rainbow-striped house can stay despite an earlier order that she repaint the residence.
The Quad-City Times reports Moline city officials said Thursday in a hand-delivered letter to Taylor Berg that she doesn't have to paint over the broad purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red horizontal stripes.
Officials told Berg earlier this month that she had until July 21 to repaint her house a color similar to other houses on the block or face daily fines. Berg created an online petition for support which went viral.