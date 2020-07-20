Moline family won't have to repaint rainbow-striped house

A few days before the deadline she was given, the homeowner the homeowner was brought good news.

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Officials in Moline told a homeowner that the vibrant colors on her family’s rainbow-striped house can stay despite an earlier order that she repaint the residence.

The Quad-City Times reports Moline city officials said Thursday in a hand-delivered letter to Taylor Berg that she doesn't have to paint over the broad purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red horizontal stripes.