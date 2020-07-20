x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

community

Moline family won't have to repaint rainbow-striped house

A few days before the deadline she was given, the homeowner the homeowner was brought good news.
Credit: AP
Taylor Berg and her son Mattix Berg, 10, pose in front of their rainbow colored home at 1625 9th Ave, Friday, July 17, 2020 in Moline, Ill. Moline city officials said Thursday in a hand-delivered letter to Taylor Berg that she does not have to paint over the broad purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red horizontal stripes that run top to bottom down her two-story wood-frame house, the Quad-City Times reported. (Gary L. Krambeck/The Rock Island Argus via AP)

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Officials in Moline told a homeowner that the vibrant colors on her family’s rainbow-striped house can stay despite an earlier order that she repaint the residence. 

The Quad-City Times reports Moline city officials said Thursday in a hand-delivered letter to Taylor Berg that she doesn't have to paint over the broad purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red horizontal stripes. 

Officials told Berg earlier this month that she had until July 21 to repaint her house a color similar to other houses on the block or face daily fines. Berg  created an online petition for support which went viral.  