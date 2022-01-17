MLK Commemorative Park coming 2022 to Davenport

The park, scheduled to open summer 2022, will honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy in the civil rights movement.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Friends of MLK unveiled Monday, Jan. 17, its plans to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy with a new park in the Quad Cities.

During a news conference Monday morning, the nonprofit revealed the architectural renderings of MLK Commemorative Park, which will be the City of Davenport's first official memorial to King.

“The vision for a MLK memorial began back in 2014 with a City of Davenport Task Force," Board Chair and CEO of the Friends of MLK Ryan Saddler said. "It is our hope that all Davenport residents and Quad Citizens will see this park as an opportunity gather and honor the life and legacy of Dr. King. This park is our reminder of the fight for equity and justice that has made America what it is today."

The nonprofit organization partnered with Streamline Architects on the design of the park to be located at 501 Brady St. in Davenport. It's big show-stopping art piece: a grand archway with an opening shaped in King's silhouette.

As of Monday, 50% of construction funds had been raised.

“The Davenport City Council has made a funding commitment to create a new park in memorial of Martine Luther King Jr," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. "This park will provide Davenport residents with a place to gather, celebrate, remember and honor the legacy of someone that fought for the freedom of many.”