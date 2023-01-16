Despite the rain and cold, dozens march in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday's march is part of Western Illinois University's Week of Service, which aims to bring people with different backgrounds together.

MACOMB, Ill. — For nearly 70 years, Americans across the country have marched for equality for all. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we not only honor the icon of the movement but the actions he made.

"As Dr. King said, marches were symbols of the dissatisfaction of people. Riots were the dissatisfaction of the people," said Byron K. Odin-Shabazz, the McDonough County NAACP branch president.

Dozens gathered in downtown Macomb on Monday to march in King's memory.

"We can walk together, we don't have to walk at the same speed," Odin-Shabazz said. "But hopefully, we all have the same goal to reach that point."

"It's important for not only Black children, but for all children to see different people in front of them," Odin-Shabazz said. "So they know what greatness looks like. And it's not ascribed to one group."

WIU freshman Sydney Rhoads, 19, never went to the march before this year, even though she grew up just minutes away.

"My dad comes about every year. And he just asked me on a whim last night about it. And it's not something I typically think of to come to," Sydney said.

But she went on Monday. And that's something that made her 53-year-old dad Troy proud.

"It definitely means something to me to bring her out and get her out in the morning and especially in the weather and so on, to recognize these types of events and, and just try and have a sense of what others have had to deal with in the past," Troy said.

The experience the duo felt together is one that Dr. King may have dreamed of.

"We had a constitution that was not being adhered to," Odin-Shabazz said. "And so King reminded us."

And on Monday, WIU reminded everyone, too.