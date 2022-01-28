Scam alert: MLK Center isn't door-to-door fundraising for basketball team

Scammers are going door-to-door in the Quad Cities to raise funds for a nonexistent MLK Center basketball team, according to reports.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is the latest victim of money-raising scheme in the Quad Cities area.

Executive Director Jerry Jones said there have been reports of a young person or several people going around asking for donations for the MLK Center's basketball team. The problem: The MLK Center doesn't have a basketball team.

Witnesses report seeing the fundraising taking place at the Target and Kohl's in Moline, and suspects even went knocking door-to-door to ask for donations in Rock Island.

The public was warned to avoid any similar fundraising drives on behalf of the center, as it is not currently conducting any storefront or door-to-door fundraising campaigns, Jones said.

"While we appreciate the spirit of creativity, we guard our reputation and brand diligently to stay worthy of trust from the community," Jones said. "That includes always having individuals accompany youth in our care for safety and supervision if we were to authorize such an activity."

Jones encouraged any young people with similar entrepreneurial ambitions as the suspects to join MLK Center programming for guidance and support.

Those wishing to donate were encouraged to do so in person at 630 9th St. in Rock Island, over the phone at 309-732-2999 or online at the MLK Center website and its Facebook page.