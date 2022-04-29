Police ask public for help finding missing Moline teen

Moline police told News 8 they don't suspect any foul play in the teen's disappearance.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline police are asking the community for help in locating a missing 16-year-old on Friday, April 29.

A Facebook post from the Moline Police Department details information on the missing teen named Elijah. He was last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up and black pants. He is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, according to police.

Moline police did not disclose Elijah's last name nor where he was last seen but did say foul play is not suspected.

Those with any information about his whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.

WQAD News 8 will update this story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.

MISSING CHILD: The Moline Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating 16-year old Elijah.... Posted by Moline Police Department on Friday, April 29, 2022