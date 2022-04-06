x
Have you seen her? Galesburg police searching for missing teen

Police say 15-year-old Emalyn Gonzalez has been missing since Monday.
Credit: Galesburg Police Department
Emalyn Gonzalez, 15, has been missing since April 4, 2022. Galesburg police say she failed to return home from school that day.

GALESBURG, Ill. —

The Galesburg Police Department is searching for a teen who failed to return home from school Monday night, according to a Facebook post.  

Emalyn Gonzalez, 15, is a Hispanic female with dark brown hair with red highlights. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds, according to Galesburg police.  

She has family in the Galesburg and Kankakee areas.  

Those with any information on her whereabouts are encouraged to contact Galesburg police at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.  

