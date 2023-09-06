Man arrested for attempted burglary Wednesday morning dies in police custody

Early Wednesday morning, East Moline police made an arrest after an alleged burglary, but later this morning, officials said the suspect died.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Early in the morning on Sept. 6, East Moline police received a complaint about a suspect in the process of burglarizing a house in the 400 block of 17th Ave.

Police said they later saw one person matching the description of the suspect, which turned into a short chase upon making an encounter then eventually conducting an arrest.

While on scene, police noticed the suspect suffering from a medical emergency and requested medical services. The suspect later died.

A cause of death is unknown at this time, and the case has been turned over to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.

Additional information will be released at a later date once the family of the deceased has been notified. Anyone that has information on this case should contact the Integrity Task Force.