Man arrested for attempted burglary Wednesday morning dies in police custody

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Early in the morning on Sept. 6, East Moline police received a complaint about a suspect in the process of burglarizing a house in the 400 block of 17th Ave.
Police said they later saw one person matching the description of the suspect, which turned into a short chase upon making an encounter then eventually conducting an arrest.
While on scene, police noticed the suspect suffering from a medical emergency and requested medical services. The suspect later died.
A cause of death is unknown at this time, and the case has been turned over to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.
Additional information will be released at a later date once the family of the deceased has been notified. Anyone that has information on this case should contact the Integrity Task Force.
