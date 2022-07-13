Geneseo police searching for 2 missing boys

If you have seen either of these boys, contact the police department at 309-944-5141.

GENESEO, Ill. — Officers in Geneseo are asking the public to be on the lookout for two boys who went missing Wednesday morning, July 13 near the town's post office.

Police told News 8 that the ages of the boys are 13 and 16. Their names are not being released at this time.

They've been missing since about 8 a.m. As of 1:20 p.m., there is no indication that the teens are in danger.

A Facebook post from the Geneseo Police Department says the teens were last seen wearing t-shirts and jogger-type pants. They were last seen near the post office near State and First streets.

Those who have any information about the teens' whereabouts are asked to call the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141.

Below you'll find pictures of the boys, but note that the older boy on the right has brown hair, not blonde.

