Abingdon police searching for missing man

Rob. L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday. Those who may know where he is are asked to call Abingdon police.

ABINGDON, Ill. — Police have asked the public for help in locating a 58-year-old Abingdon man who went missing Wednesday, Feb. 9.

A news release from the Abingdon Police Department said Rob L. Rogers was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, blue denim pants, a black cap and brown boots. He was described as a white man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Rogers was last seen driving a maroon 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Illinois license plate that reads 1575390-B, according to police.

A Thursday night Facebook post from the department said Rogers' cellphone last pinged in Fulton County.

Those with any information of his whereabouts were asked to contact the Abington Police Department at 309-462-2091 or the Knox County Sheriff's Department at 309-343-9151.

