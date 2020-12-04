Million Mask Challenge recruits hundres of area women into mask making

They're at 10,000 masks and counting.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local initiative is creating face masks by the thousands to help support health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quad Cities Million Mask Challenge, coordinated by Shelli Eng, is a group consisting of over 400 Quad City women sewing face masks. Since the group's inception in late March, they've managed to make over 10,000 masks.

When asked about the rapid growth of the initiative, Eng told News8 that she's actually not shocked by it, saying, "I don't think that's a surprise to me because here in the Midwest especially, maybe everwhere in the United States, but we see it here when there's a flood, when there's a tornado; people always respond."