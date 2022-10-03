x
'Midnite Mausoleum' lands a starring role at LoPiez with namesake pizza slice

What does MyTV 8-3's "Midnite Mausoleum" taste like? Find out at LoPiez's Davenport location during the month of October.
Credit: LoPiez

DAVENPORT, Iowa — You can now get a taste of Halloween by celebrating one of WQAD's sister shows at LoPiez's Davenport location.

The Quad-Cities-based pizzeria has named its October Artist of the Month: MyTV 8-3's "Midnite Mausoleum", and is honoring the spooky show with a namesake pizza slice.

"Midnight Mausoleum", which is locally created and self-produced for MyTV 8-3, follows Marlena Midnite and her friends, Cat, Elizadeath, Wolfred and Bones as the group highlights the wonders of B through Z-tier horror and sci-fi cinema.

As Artist of the Month, the show will be celebrated with a limited-time pizza flavor known as "The Mausoleum," which is topped with chorizo, green peppers, Roma tomatoes and a ghost pepper-infused crema drizzle.

Prices start at $9 for a slice, $18 for a calzone, $18 for a 10-inch pizza and $33 for a 20-inch pizza.

"Midnight Mausoleum" now airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. on the WQAD sister channel MyTV 8-3.

