Memorial walk held for Hampton police chief killed in car wreck

HAMPTON, Ill. — A memorial walk has been organized in honor of Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle.

Engle was killed in a crash on Saturday evening, April 11. He was responding to a call just before 7 p.m. when his vehicle went off Illinois Route 84 and hit a tree.

On Monday, the Village of Hampton announced there would be a memorial walk; participants were asked to meet at the police department at 6:15 p.m. The police department is located at 901 4th Street in Hampton.

In the time of social distancing, the walk will have to be done in groups of no more than 10 with everyone ensuring they remain six feet apart.