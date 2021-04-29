Maquoketa's 61 Drive In theater re-opening May 7

One of Iowa's four open drive-ins is beginning its yearly season on May 7 with two recent features from Warner Bros.

Admission starts at $9 for adults, $7 for ages 13-19, $4 for ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under.

For its opening weekend, the theatre will be playing two recent Warner Bros. features: 2021's Tom and Jerry and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Prior to the showings, the theatre will feature other activities, including playground equipment, basketball, and a ridable train.