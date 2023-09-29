Looming government shutdown could have ripple effects through Quad Cities

Government-funded agencies such as child care programs may not receive their government grants if a shutdown occurs.

MOLINE, Ill. — The looming government shutdown, which has until midnight on Saturday to pass, would have ripple affects throughout the Quad Cities. Government-funded agencies such as child care programs may not receive government grants.

YouthHope says it's already seen record breaking numbers at its food bank this summer, and they are gearing up for those records to be broken again if the government shuts down.

"Knowing that that could be increasing, we're bracing for a really big impact in October," said Youth Hope's development coordinator, Hannah Carr.

WIC, which provides grocery assistance to 7 million women, infants and children, could be upended as soon as next week barring the government strikes an agreement.

"That could be a really big deal, especially for mothers who rely on that for family food. We're prepared for them if they do end up needing assistance for food. We are here to serve the community," Carr said.

Youth Hope is more than a food pantry. It also hosts after-school programs, partially funded by the government, for more than 200 kids a week. Carr says they aren't sure what will happen to Youth Hope's government funding if a shutdown occurs. At the end of the day, however, she says they will continue to help those in need whether Washington gets it together or not.

"We're gonna continue to operate regardless of if the government shuts down and stops paying us right now. We know that kids need a safe place to go, so we're gonna be here for them, regardless of if that means we don't get a paycheck for a while," Carr said.

SNAP benefits could also be impacted if the shutdown lasts through October. SNAP serves 40 million low-income Americans.