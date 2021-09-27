The Iowa Mutual Lofts will have 53 units available for rent

DEWITT, Iowa — The old Iowa Mutual Insurance Company building will soon be repurposed into lofts in downtown Dewitt. The lofts are scheduled to open in fall of 2022. The building sits just off the main drag of downtown Dewitt, on the corner of 9th and 5th streets.

Angela Rheingans is the executive director of the Dewitt Chamber and Development Company. She says the chamber has had its eye on the 97 year old historic building for a long time.

“We knew it was something we wanted to have redeveloped,” Rheingans said, “I get probably two or three phone calls every week from people just wanting to know more about it and how do they get on the waiting list.”

The building will have a mix of 53 different one bedroom, two bedroom, and studio apartments for rent. It’s a welcome addition to a town with few apartment rental options. Rheingans says there are apartments for rent in Dewitt, but it’s pretty much a guarantee that those looking to live in one will have to wait on a list.

“There isn’t a ton of apartment options in our community,” said Rheingans.

Right now, it can take anywhere from a couple of months all the way up to one year to get off of an apartment waiting list in the area. Rheingans says it worries her if there are waiting lists, it will cause those looking for a place to live to pass up Dewitt for a town with readily available units for rent.

The project secured funding from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. IEDA helps rural communities close the funding gap for projects like this.

“We’ve also had a lot of local investment,” Rheingans saying, “So if not for the tax credits we would not be able to do the project, but it’s also if not for that local investment we would not be able to do the project either.”

The combination of funding is what brought the project to life. Nichole Hansen works for IEDA. She says it’s a help to keep people in rural communities.

“It is more expensive to develop housing in some of these rural areas in terms of labor, but also just the cost of securing materials and getting materials from point A to some of these smaller communities that perhaps they're working in.”