MUSCATINE, Iowa — It Takes A Village Animal Rescue & Resources in Muscatine is organizing a supply drive to help the animal shelters in Louisiana left damaged from the hurricane last week.

The animal welfare center will have a trailer outside of Hyvee on 2nd avenue in Muscatine starting Wednesday September 9th and will go through Wednesday, September 15.

Volunteers will be outside the trailer in Muscatine from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weeknights and from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekends.

It isn't the only drop off site either. There are some in the Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids areas as well.

You can find a full list of drop off locations here.

It Takes A Village Animal Rescue & Resources president Meagan Koehler says when they saw the need down south they wanted to do something to help the displaced animals.

"When you're talking thousands of animals being housed in a warehouse being taken care of by volunteers, they need as many supplies as they can get as well as rescues to be a receiving point for the dogs and cats themselves," Koehler said.

Koehler isn't sure yet where in Louisiana they will be going to drop off supplies. The group is waiting to see where exactly is most in need.