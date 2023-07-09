Local high schoolers donate $38,000 to eight area non-profits

$10,000 was donated to Family Resources, which aids those displaced due to domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A local non-profit has donated tens of thousands of dollars to community organizations, but you may not expect the individuals who raised that money.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Teens for Tomorrow program consists of area high schoolers learning the ropes of philanthropy. This year, they set a new record for the program and raised $38,000 to be donated to eight Quad Cities non-profits.

The following eight nonprofits received Teens for Tomorrow funding:

Christian Care, to provide support to the Community Meal Site Program — $2,500

Family Resources, Inc., to maintain sheltering and housing initiatives — $10,000

Humility Homes and Services, Inc., to fund housing stability — $1,500

NEST Café, to support ongoing operation — $7,000

One Eighty, for sustaining the Hope Center Food Pantry — $2,500

St. Anthony Church, to preserve the mission of the McAnthony Window Program — $2,000

Tapestry Farms, to grow the social services program — $2,500

World Relief Quad Cities, to advance ongoing relief efforts — $10,000

"I cannot believe it," said Elexa Andybur, a rising senior at Davenport Central High School. "They said that they had a goal of $20,000, and I was like, I don't think we're gonna get there. And then we got 30,000, It was insane."

The teens chose four areas they wanted to help in the Quad Cities; victims of domestic violence, immigration support, homelessness and food insecurity. One beneficiary was Family Resources, which received $10,000. They aid those displaced due to domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.

"It's super impactful, it's amazing how much money that is and how helpful it can be," said Family Resources Shelter and Housing Youth advocate, Jacob B.

"First and foremost, we use it for our summer program," Jacob added. "We're taking them to things like the pool, the movies and the Putnam Museum. They're able to learn how to swim, they're able to figure out whether they like to swim. They're able to go to the movies and find those interests that they might develop later on in the years."

These joys in life are now available because of the money Andybur and her peers raised.

"It's really essential that young folks are given the opportunity to understand how philanthropy impacts our community," said Quad Cities Community Foundation Director of Donor Engagement, Joscelyn Rowe.

"What's exciting about this is that they are not only making a big impact through their granting, but they're inviting others to come along," Row added. "And with that, telling the story of why it's important for youth to get involved in their communities."