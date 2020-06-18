Local activist starts public support group for people of all races

"I just think it’s a good way for all of us to come and be in the community and start having these difficult conversations," said group leader Lauryn Bergert.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "For me, personally, I was not capable of putting together a whole protest," said event organizer Shannon McNeal.

McNeal said she had seen the growing traction local protests have gained, but on Wednesday she decided to do something different.

"I suffer from a lot of social anxiety," said McNeal. "This event is maybe for people who are afraid to speak out more at a protest."

On June 17 nearly 50 people gathered at Vanderveer Park in Davenport for McNeal's first-ever "Black Lives Matter Public Support Group."

"It’s not just supposed to be a conversation. It’s supposed to be a conversation leading to other conversations," said McNeal.

She said she hopes to make it a recurring, weekly event with this week's topic being racial identity and allyship.

Small group conversations took place around the park where group leaders, like Lauryn Bergert, facilitated conversations.

"We want this [event] to be more intimate and one-on-one," said Bergert. "I think that there’s a worldwide issue happening but I think we need to start in our communities first."

People of all races and ages were divided into groups. Groups were welcomed to share personal racism experiences and discussed topics like unintentional bias and white privilege.

"There is such a thing as white privilege," said Bergert. "But I think it’s important for them to hear conversations about people who have to live [in Black America]."

"I’m just hoping - not that it changes their perspective - but that it gives them another perspective to listen to," said McNeal.