Living Lands and Waters recruiting volunteers for Million Trees Project

The nonprofit is searching for new help in their annual tree planting initiative.

A local nonprofit is searching for volunteers in their annual environmental project.

Living Lands and Waters sent out a call for help in a Facebook post, asking for volunteers to help prepare tree saplings for their Million Trees Project.

The organization normally recruits the help of students from across the area, but the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitate looking elsewhere for helping hands.

The job involves preparing tree saplings for planting in a process called tree wrapping, which is easy to do for people of all ages.

The work involves two-hour, 25-man wrapping sessions six days a week, excluding Sundays. Volunteers must wear a mask and will be arranged to facilitate social distancing.