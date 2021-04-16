WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

Smith was shot and killed on April 9 during a standoff in Grundy Center. The service is being held at Independence Community High School.

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A livestream of Sgt. Jim Smith's funeral will be available in this story, at WeAreIowa.com/Watch and on YouTube starting at 10 a.m.

Family, friends and community members will celebrate the life of Iowa State Trooper Sgt. Jim Smith during a 10 a.m. funeral service Friday at Independence Community High School.

Smith, who had been with the Patrol for 27 years, was shot and killed on April 9 during a standoff in Grundy Center.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Smith.

"The thoughts and prayers of a grateful state are with everyone who knew and loved him, including his brothers and sisters of the Iowa State Patrol," she said in a statement. "Sgt. Smith leaves behind a distinguished legacy service to our state and his selfless sacrifice in defense of the innocent will never be forgotten."

Those who knew and worked with Smith are still reeling from the news of his death.

"You always know that it's a possibility and that could happen at that at any time, but it's always still a terrible shock,” retired Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Doug Rupe said.

Rupe worked with Smith, who at the time was a trooper, for six years.

He said Smith was one of the best when it came to tactical operations—so good in fact, even those who outranked Smith looked to him when difficult situations arose.

"He didn't outrank anybody and yet he was the team leader and there was no question about it,” Rupe said.

Smith was the leader of the Area C Tactical Response Team, one of four Iowa State Patrol Tactical Response Units throughout the state.

"I would have stacked Jim up against anybody when it comes to planning an entry and leading it and doing it,” Rupe said.

Smith is also remembered as a devoted Christian within his church community.

Martin Hubbard went to church with Smith for years and remembers him for his strong faith and the powerful sermons he gave at Jesup Bible Fellowship.

Knowing that Smith was so dedicated to his church put Hubbard at peace.

"One of the things about being a Christian is that you know when the end comes here on earth that you're going to be in a lot better place," Hubbard said. "Reading Revelation and what it's gonna be like, it just blows your mind."

The late sergeant's family said they intend to establish a memorial scholarship in memory of Smith.

Read the full obituary for Sgt. James K. "Jim" Smith at this link