LeClaire café shows its LGBTQ+ support with drag brunch

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — After a new law banning gender-affirming care for transgender kids in Iowa passed in March, many are coming out to support the LGBTQ+ community, including a café in LeClaire.

The Crane and Pelican Café, owned by gay business owner Mandy Harvey, is serving Sunday brunch with a little extra spice of drag.

"I really think that people are anxious to show support for the gay people here in Iowa," Harvey said. "Just because the legislature is doing things that some people might not like, doesn't mean that gay people aren't welcome here."

Not only are they welcome at the café, they are being highlighted. One of the drag performers being highlighted is Lyrica S'mone, who has been performing drag since 1994.

"I love to perform," S'mone said. "This is where I find my joy, this is where I get most of my dopamine from."

Her words leaving no room for interpretation.

"I think that there are more things out there that people can focus on, such as school shootings and things like that," S'mone said. "Drag is fun, we're not hurting anybody."

It's now the politics versus the performance, and these performers along with Harvey, think that politicians need to stay out of drag.

"It does not have to be a politically motivated action to come and want to enjoy a drag brunch, it's just for everybody," Harvey said.

Harvey says the community has been extremely supportive of her and drag brunch, and that she can't control what happens in Des Moines, but she can control what happens in at her business in LeClaire.