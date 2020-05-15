King's Harvest holding pet food giveaway on May 18th

The shelter is running the drive-up, no-contact food pantry at its location on 2504 W Central Park Ave in Davenport from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or whenever the food runs out.

King;s Harvest said that they and Purina are committed to help the community whenever the need arises.

"Now more than ever pet owners are depending on quality, nutritious foods for their pets. Our amazing team in Davenport is working to make sure that pets continue to have nutritious pet food in their bowls," says Davenport Purina Factory Manager Casey Hansen. "Purina is proud to support organizations in our community that are helping our friends, neighbors, and pets during this time. We are all in this together."