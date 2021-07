Carter, Natalie and Jade were able to raise $1,330 in donations.

MILAN, Ill. — Three local kids raised hundreds of dollars for the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Carter, Natalie and Jade opened up a lemonade stand in their neighborhood on Saturday, July 17 with a plan to donate the money to the local animal shelter.

The kids were able to raise $1,330 in just four hours.