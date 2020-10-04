Kewanee's Blue Star Liquidation giving out homemade face mask holders

A pair of Kewanee sisters has been giving out face mask holders out of a local discount store.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Health workers in the Kewanee area who are in need of a nice face mask holder, a local store has you covered.



Blue Star Liqudation, a discount liquidation store in downtown Kewanee, is home to these homemade, stretchy face mask holders, put together by sisters Abby (20) and Anna (10) Gurnick.

These stretchy holders help people who wear face masks often by preventing mask bands from constantly rubbing against the wearer's ears.

The pair, along with their mother, Brandee, have sent 50 of the holders out to a doctor's office in California, and are working to get them to a local hospital as well.