Here we come: WQAD is bringing its newscast to Kewanee

We're bringing several of our newscasts to Kewanee on Wednesday, March 15. Here's what you should know.

KEWANEE, Ill. — WQAD News 8 is coming to Kewanee!

It's not something TV stations do often, but we're more than ready to bring our crews to town this month when we host our newscasts from the "Hog Capital of the World."

WQAD News 8 will be in town on March 15 for the following newscasts:

Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 a.m.

News 8 at 5 p.m.

News 8 @ 6 p.m.

News 8 @ 6:30 p.m.

Our news team will be live from the Kewanee Historical Society for every show while StormTrack8 will be at Good's Furniture. You'll also find us at Cerno's Bar and Grille and around town all day!

We'll have news of the day as well as Kewanee-specific stories, such as the town's evolving economy and its diverse residents.

When and where to meet us

You'll be able to meet and greet our anchors and reporters at Cerno's from 2-2:30 p.m. that day. The Beast will also be parked near Good's Furniture all day for folks to grab a quick picture with it!

How to watch

We'll be live on Channel 8 for each newscast listed above.

Viewers can also download our News8+ app on Fire TV and Roku to livestream the shows. Click/tap here for downloading information.

We'll also stream our 5, 6 and 6:30 p.m. newscasts on our YouTube channel.