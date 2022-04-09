Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival

At the 'Hog Capital of the World,' a small-town tradition lives on every Labor Day weekend.

KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year.

This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022.

The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times.

"A lot of fairs and festivals - especially in small towns - have died out over the years, and we've had ours going strong since 1954," said Kewanee Hog Days co-chairperson Mike Komnick. "Just keeping that drive and keeping that momentum - that just makes me proud every year."

Some of the activities include music, porkchops, carnival rides and a parade featuring almost 100 groups.

Komnick says it's part of a mix of old and new.

"We have the tradition - it's Labor Day weekend, Kewanee Hog Days is that weekend," he said. "But like everything, it evolves. Some of the activities we had before, we don't have now, and that's what I want to see in the future. It just continues to change, change with time, change with the community - and that's what ultimately leads to longevity."

Co-chairperson Larry Flannery helped with the celebration in the 1970s before taking a long break.

"You go through the middle part of your life and you're busy with your family, your friends, and everything else that's going on," he explained. "I would come to Hog Days, but I was more the participant."

A simple goal made him come back 12 years ago.

"It's time to start giving back and making sure that, maybe I can be part of giving good memories to the people that are coming out now," Flannery said.

Kewanee Hog Days runs until Monday afternoon on Sept. 5.