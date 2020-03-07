Kewanee's head basketball coach Shaune Lewis passes away

Lewis reportedly had a medical emergency during a race at the Davenport Speedway.

Shaune Lewis, head coach of the Kewanne High School basketball team, died Thursday, July 2nd at the Davenport Speedway.

Lewis reportedly had a medical emergency while out racing on the track, and later passed away from the complication.

The Oskaloosa-based motorsports podcast DIRT N Asphalt reported Lewis's death in a late night Facebook post.

Lewis was 47 years old and head coached the Kewanee Boilermakers varsity boys basketball team since 2015, guiding the team to back-to-back regional championships in his first two years of leadership.