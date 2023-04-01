Kewanee begins clean up process after Friday's devastating storms

Power went out around 7 p.m. on Friday, but has since been restored.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Kewanee is one town that was hit hard by Friday's severe storms. Trees were uprooted and branches and debris littered the streets, especially on the north side. It lost power around 7 p.m. when the storm hit.

"It just all of a sudden really scared me because trees were snapping literally right by us," Kewanee resident Michael Tumbleson said.

A baseball dugout was torn to shreds, and soccer nets flew astray across Northeast Park. Now, the focus is shifting to cleaning up the mess and helping those most impacted.

"This is the cool thing about when bad things that happen, Tumbleson said. "Three of four people came out of a house, there was a tree across the road, and they started to cut up the tree. That is the great thing about Kewanee and most communities, they come out and they help each other in these bad circumstances."

One home had a tree branch go through its rough and another branch through its garage. A rescue crew out early in the morning to crane the branch off of the roof and cut the tree down into smaller pieces.

"We'll move onto the secondary damage once all of that material is taken off of houses, taken off the roadways, and taken off the power lines and cable lines," Blue Jay Lawn and Tree Service worker Josh Uadegroot said.

The storm dampened the ground, but not the community's spirit.